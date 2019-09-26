Hunter takes NCAA route through Minnesota

MINNESOTA, MN.: A promising young hockey player from East Hants has had a rocket start to his 2019-2020 campaign south of the border.

Cape Breton Eagles prospect Brady Hunter, of Enfield, is playing in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Minnesota Wilderness.

He attended the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) team’s training camp with the Eagles, however because he has aspirations of playing in NCAA Division 1 hockey he never suited up for a pre-season game.

In the four game Showcase tournament to kickoff the season, Hunter had three goals and two assists.

The NAHL is one of the top Junior Hockey Leagues in North America for committing players to play NCAA hockey.

Hunter is currently being recruited by a number of NCAA Division 1 Schools.