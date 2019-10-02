East Hants girls continuing hockey with Bussey Penguins

LANTZ: Three female ice hockey players from East Hants are donning a familiar jersey of sorts as Penguins—albeit not that of the East Hants Penguins.

Cassidy Totten; Kiara Keddy; and Keyauna MacLeod are members of the Bussey Auto Brokers Lady Penguins, who play their Nova Scotia Female Midget AAA Hockey League games out of the RBC Centre in Dartmouth, next to the Harbour East All Weather field.

Keyauna MacLeod heads up the ice with the puck. (Submitted photo)

The Penguins sit at 1-3-2-0 (won-loss-tied-overtime loss), good enough to sit in fourth among the seven team N.S.-NB teams in the standings. They are third amongst the NSFMHL.

Keddy has played in the team’s all six games played, picking up an assist and two penalty minutes.

Totten, who was the first East Hants player in six or seven years to make the Pens when she made the roster last season, has chipped in with one assist in six games played.

The forward who wears no. 97 has six penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, MacLeod has notched one of the Penguins 16 goals to date in six games played, while racking up two penalty minutes.

The Penguins were scheduled to host their Pink in the Rink game on Oct. 5 at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth against the EDZA West Reds.

MAIN PHOTO: Cassidy Totten of Lantz is seen in action during NSFMHL play. Totten is one of the three East Hants girls on the Bussey Auto Penguins this year. She became the first East Hants player on the Pens in a handful of years when she cracked the roster last season. (Submitted photo)