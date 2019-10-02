East Hants schools to cast vote in StudentVote

EAST HANTS: Schools in the East Hants area are among those who have registered for the Student Vote mock election that students take part in during federal and provincial elections.

Student Vote is an authentic learning program that provides students with the opportunity to experience the voting process firsthand and practice the habits of active and informed citizenship. It is a program, of CIVIX.

Schools receive materials; engage with candidates some of whom come talk to the students and answer their questions; before students vote for who they think would be the best representative. Results are released following the closure of the final polls in the real election.

In the past, students results have been very interesting and telling; in 2015 the students results showed that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were heading for their majority government.

According to StudentVote, East Hants schools participating in the 2019 federal election include (for Kings-Hants): Hants East Rural High School; Elmsdale District School; Riverside Education Centre (REC); Uniacke District School; and Rawdon District School.

Winding River Consolidated in Stewiacke will be taking part, covering Cumberland-Colchester riding.

Oldfield Consolidated School in Enfield, HRM is also taking part, for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook.

One interesting tidbit for Oldfield is that some of the students attending actually reside in Central Nova, which includes the Oldham and Big Stop Irving areas.