Jr B Pens snatch up another home victory

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins have started this season strong, racking up another win against the Eskasoni Junior Eagles in a high scoring game, 7-5.

Connor Goodick and Dylan Evans both racked up two goals each, while Adam Perruzza; Chris Lanthier; and Evan McHenry added single markers.

Captain Quinn MacDonald and Max Turner each had three assists, while Michael Naugle had two and Perruzza and Goodick added one assist each.

Next home game will see the Pens take the ice against the Antigonish Bulldogs on Oct. 11. Puck drop time is 7:30 p.m.