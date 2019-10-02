Police snag four impaired drivers in five hour span

HAMMONDS PLAINS: During an almost five hour stretch between Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, Halifax District RCMP nabbed four impaired drivers as a result of concerned callers who called 911 to let police known about the impaired drivers, helping to keep the roads safer, say police.

On Sept. 26, at 9 p.m., RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver on First St. in Middle Sackville. The vehicle was located and a 41-year-old man from Lower Sackville was arrested.

He has been charged with Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg per cent.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 23.

At 9:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver on Forest Hills Pkwy. Police located the vehicle and arrested a 21-year-old woman from Truro for impaired driving.

She has been charged with Impaired Operation (by alcohol or drug) of a Conveyance and Refusal to Comply with Demand and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 30.

At 10:20 p.m., RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver on Hammonds Plains Rd. in Upper Tantallon.

The vehicle was located by police and a 41-year-old man from Indian Harbour was arrested. He has been charged with Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg per cent.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Dec. 2.

On Sept. 27 at 1:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver on Main St. in Dartmouth. The vehicle was located and a 31-year-old woman from Dartmouth was arrested.

She has been charged with Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation (by alcohol) of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg per cent and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 30.

Police encourage citizens to report suspected impaired drivers as soon as they can safely do so by calling 1-800-803-RCMP anywhere in Nova Scotia, or 911 for emergencies. Be prepared to provide a description of the vehicle and driver, the license plate number, and the direction of travel.