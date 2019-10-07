Fatal collision claims man’s life

CHASWOOD: Halifax District RCMP responded to a fatal collision last evening shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Wittenburg Rd. and Hwy. 224 in Chaswood. When police arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck in the ditch. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was being treated by EHS, however he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was from Upper Musquodoboit and was 64 years of age. An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to the scene to examine the evidence. As a result, Hwy. 224 was closed in the area for several hours but has since been re-opened.