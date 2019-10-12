Enfield man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash

ENFIELD: A 22-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax after suffering serious injuries in a late afternoon two-vehicle crash in Enfield on Oct. 11.

The man, from Enfield, was driving a Chrysler Sebring that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Renfrew Road at the intersection with Horne Settlement Road shortly after 4 p.m. The accident was near the sign that points to Monte Vista Road being further up Renfrew Road.

RCMP said the accident appeared to be a t-bone crash.

Firefighters with Enfield are spotted next to the EHS LifeFlight that landed at the Enfield Lions Den as part of the response to the serious two vehicle collision on Renfrew Road in Enfield on Oct. 11. (Healey photo)

EHS LifeFlight was dispatched, along with firefighters from Enfield Fire and EHS Ground ambulances to the scene.

LifeFlight landed at the Enfield Lions Den, and while there did attract some onlookers who saw the helicopter and stopped by to see it. They were unaware of the accident further up the road, and that was why it was there.

N.S. RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said police are still investigating to determine the cause of the collision.

At the scene, a tow truck driver from McNeill’s Shell could be seen watching as firefighters worked to extricate the victim from the Sebring. A school bus was also spotted near the scene, but it was not involved but rather stopped to provide assistance after coming upon the collision, police said.

Renfrew Road had been closed for a short time, but reopened by about 5:30 p.m.

A tow truck driver is spotted as he waits to pick up one of the two vehicles involved in a two-vehicle collision on Oct. 11 on Renfrew Road. The serious collision sent one man to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries. The school bus pictured was not involved in the crash, but rather stopped to provide assistance at the scene, said RCMP. (Healey photo)

RCMP from Enfield were blocking the road, turning vehicles around near the 179 block of Renfrew Road because of the accident.

Cpl. Joyce said the jeep’s driver didn’t sustain any injuries.

Photos posted on Facebook of the jeep showed the extent of the damage done as a result of the collision.