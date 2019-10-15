Upper Kennetcook house destroyed by fire

UPPER KENNETCOOK: The community of East Hants is rallying around one of their own after a fire late Friday night, Oct. 11, destroyed her home.

Within hours of a request being posted on East Hants Wants To Know about the home being destroyed and the search was on for clothing, residents from across the municipality, as they have in other incidents like this, have come to the aid of the homeowner.

The community stepped up in droves with support of many of the items the post indicated she needed.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., firefighters from Maitland; Kennetcook; Nine Mile River; Shubie; Lantz; Enfield; Gore; Elmsdale; Noel; Rawdon; and Walton Shore were paged to respond to a fully engulfed structure fire on Miller Road. Walton Shore and Brooklyn fire provided zone coverage for units at the scene. Lantz RIT was stood down once it was determined it would be a defensive attack only.

“Upon my arrival we had a two story home fully engulfed,” said Kennetcook Deputy Chief Glendon Rhyno. “There was only the frame of the walls showing; the roof was completely gone. So it was a defensive attack only.”

Rhyno said he checked with RCMP who confirmed there was no one in the home as the homeowner was in a neighbouring home.

“There were no issues fighting the fire as it was just a surround and drown the fire out,” he said. “We brought up Noel ladder truck sprayed it with that and took a couple lines to get in closer.

“We had a long ways to pump water as it was a tight dead end road. We had Rawdon pump to Maitland and Maitland pumped to Kennetcook. There was a adjacent wood shed that was on fire upon arrival and a car close by which was saved.”

Rhyno said there were a couple small grass fires in behind the house which was extinguished by a backpack.

The last fire crews left the scene at 2:17 am.

“I’d like to thank all neighbouring department for the help and say that all East Hants departments worked great together as a team,” said Rhyno.