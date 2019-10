MILFORD: Velvet Paul and the Sipekne’katik Education Department provided a TIPI as a part of Mi’kmaq History Month to HERH.

The Tipi was at the school for the week, and they encouraged everyone to stop in and take a look around.

Gary Joseph worked with students to not only set up the TIPI, but also spoke of the techniques, teachings, and importance of their raising.

(Submitted photo)