LANTZ: Lisa Mombourquette of Lantz (left) and Lucy Phillips of the Bedford area sit next to the Under-16 girls Atlantic Challenge Cup after Team Nova Scotia’s big 4-0 win over P.E.I. in the final on Oct. 14.

Phillips and Mombourquette teamed to lead the Bluenosers in goal, surrendering just eight goals over the five games (four in the round-robin.)

(Submitted photo)