On the ice: A look at East Hants hockey players and how they’re faring this season

EAST HANTS: Here is a look at our first installment of how local hockey players that we know about are faring with their respective teams as the 2019-2020 hockey campaigns get underway.

The information on players and teams listed are done so with what we are aware of from following them through the local system.

If you know of local players that aren't listed and should be included in future reports, please email Pat at phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com.

NAHL

Brady Hunter, F, Enfield, Minnesota Wildernesss: After a hot start to his rookie season with the Wilderness, Hunter’s scoring has trailed off a bit, but he’s still creating lots of chances just not getting the bounces.

In nine games, he has three goals and two assists for five points to sit seventh in team scoring. He also has four penalty minutes and is a plus/minus – 3.

QMJHL

Liam Kidney, F, Enfield, Cape Breton Eagles: Kidney has three goals in 10 games played in the young Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season, while playing alongside fellow East Hantser Shaun Miller and Derek Gentile on the team’s third line.

Kidney has also amassed 12 penalty minutes and has a plus/minus-+1.

Liam Kidney of Enfield is one of three local players lacing the skates up in the QMJHL this season. Kidney along with Shaun Miller are the East Hants contingent on the Cape Breton Eagles.

Shaun Miller, F, Enfield, Cape Breton Eagles: In his final season of QMJHL play due to age-eligibility, Miller has tallied a goal and four assists in 10 games on the third line with the Eagles.

Miller has racked up 11 penalty minutes and is a plus/minus-+1 in action as of Oct. 14.

Riley Kidney, F, Enfield, Acadie-Bathurst Titan: The rookie forward is third in scoring with the Titan, having supplied two goals and four assists in nine games played as of Oct. 14.

He has four penalty minutes and is a plus/minus-1 on the young team, which looks to challenge their Maritime counterparts in the QMJHL.

Kidney will lead his Titan into action against the Halifax Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., before visiting the Moncton Wildcats on Nov. 10 in a 4 p.m. start.

He will face brother Liam and his Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 in a unique back-to-back series that is being anticipated by the local fans on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Both are 7 p.m. starts.

MHL

Carson Lanceleve, F, Stewiacke, Truro Bearcats: Lanceleve sits fifth in teams coring with a goal and six points through 11 games as of Oct. 14. He also had six penalty minutes.

Matt Gordon, F, family is from the Shubenacadie area, Truro Bearcats: Gordon, a prospect of the Cape Breton Eagles after attending the Halifax Mooseheads camp this August, is fourth in team scoring having notched three goals and adding five assists in 11 games.

Gordon, a center, has six penalty minutes with the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL) Bearcats.

He is listed as an affiliate player for the Eagles, so if injuries hit the QMJHL club he is one that can be recalled.

NSJHL

Adam Hunt, F, Elmsdale, Cumberland County Blues: Hunt has tallied two goals and added two assists for the Blues, who sit in last place in the Sid Rowe Division.

Cumberland has managed just one win in seven games so far, but is just three points back of fourth place.

NSFMHL

Cassidy Totten, F, Lantz, Bussey Penguins: Totten has one assist and 10 penalty minutes in 10 games for the Pens, who are fourth in the NSFMHL standings.

Kiara Keddy, D, Lantz, Bussey Penguins: Keddy has managed an assist and six penalty minutes in seven games of action with the former East Hants now Dartmouth-based club.

Keyauna MacLeod, F, East Hants, Bussey Penguins: MacLeod has tallied one of the Penguins goals this season, while getting sent to the sin bin for two penalty minutes in seven games played.

NSMBHL

Lisa Mombourquette, G, Lantz, Truro Major Bantams: The Lantz product is winless in three starts to date as of Oct. 14 with the Bearcats, who are sixth in the NSMBHL with a 3-2-0-1 (won-loss-tied-shootout loss) record.

She has a 3.02 Goals Against Average in almost 150 minutes of playing, surrendering nine goals on 74 shots. That gives Mombourquette a 88.0 save percentage.

Mombourquette teamed with Lucy Phillips in goal to lead N.S. U16 girls to the gold medal at the Atlantic Challenge Cup, held in Moncton over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Isaac Lawson, D, Carrolls Corner area, Truro Major Bantam: Lawson, a East Hants Bantam AA alum, has an assist in four games played with the Bearcats. He has two penalty minutes as well.

Connor Lloyd, D, Enfield, Major Bantam Rangers: Lloyd, a stay-at-home defender, has picked up two assists in two games played this young season for the Rangers.

Ian Ramsay, D, East Hants, The Rangers: The alum of the Peewee AAA Penguins has assisted on three goals in five games played with the Rangers as of Oct. 14. He has no penalty minutes recorded.

Jacob Sanford, F, East Hants, The Rangers: Sanford, another graduate from the Peewee AAA Penguins program, is finidng his groove with The Rangers.

He has scored once and assisted on two other sin six games played at the Major Bantam level.

NSMMHL

Joey Merriam, F, Milford Station, Cole Harbour Wolfpack: Merriam has two goals and four assists in 10 games played, while racking up 14 penalty minutes as of Oct. 14.

The Milford product recently saw his Jr A rights traded from Campbellton to the Valley Wildcats.

Brody Fraser, F, Nine Mile River, Cole Harbour Wolfpack: Fraser has tallied four goals and four assists in eight games for the second place Wolfpack, who have just one loss on the season as of Oct. 14.

He has six penalty minutes and two of his four tallies came with the man advantage.

Fraser is also a multi-sport athlete and will be representing Canada with the Jr Men’s program as they compete Nov. 1-10 at the 2019 WBSC America’s U17 qualifier in Guatemala City.

Michael Sack, D, Indian Brook, Cole Harbour Wolfpack: Sack has scored once and chipped in with two other assists in eight games played. The Mooseheads prospect has 12 penalty minutes on the rookie-laden Wolfpack.

Zach Byard, D, Enfield, Halifax Macs: The Halifax Mooseheads prospect has notched eight assists in 10 games played the the Tim Boyce-coached squad. He has also amassed 28 penalty minutes.

Etahn Vallis, D, Lantz, Cole Harbour Wolfpack: Vallis has a goal and eight points in 10 games played with the NSMMHL club. He also has tallied 18 penalty minutes.

Lane George, G, Belnan area, Cole Harbour Wolfpack: George, who East Hants fans know from his Major Bnatam days in Lantz, has a 5-0 record with a 2.57 Goals Against Average in 280 minutes of game action.

He has turned away 128 of the 140 shots he faced and has one shutout on his record.