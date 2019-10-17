Ramsay takes over as CAO of Municipality of East Hants

ELMSDALE: Kim Ramsay has officially taken over the role of CAO of Municipality of East Hants.

Ramsay, who has been with the municipality for just shy of two decades began her role as the Manager of Finance, and worked her way up to Director of Finance, Director of Finance and Administration, and then began her role as Deputy CAO in 2019.

During her time, Ramsay was a vital part of modernizing the tax and water billing for East Hants, modernized the municipal budget plan, and played a key role in the first strategic plan for East Hants.

Ramsay lives in Belnan with her three children and husband, although some might argue she lives in rinks. She also volunteers as the treasurer for the East Hants Minor Hockey Association.

She is excited to come on board as CAO in 2019, as the Municipality of East Hants is growing more than ever, with exciting things in store.

Both business parks are in the process of expanding, in Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke. The brand new East Hants Aquatic Centre is set to open before the end of 2019, there’s many new proposed developments, new recreation and parks under planning and new municipal visions are being realized.

For Ramsay, managing that growth accordingly is her top priority, and she hopes to help the Municipality of East Hants grow well into itself