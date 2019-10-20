Election 2019: Where you can cast your vote in East Hants

EAST HANTS: Here is a list of the polling locations throughout East Hants for the federal riding of Kings-Hants for the Oct. 21 federal election.
Residents will be voting for a new MP to represent them and their concerns in Ottawa at Parliament Hill. Running for that position are: Kody Blois (Liberal); Matt Southall (People’s Party); Stephen Schneider (NDP); Brogan Anderson (Green Party); Martha MacQuarrie (Conservative); Stacey Dodge (Veterans Coalition); and Nicholas Tan (Rhinoceros Party).
Voting locations include:
East Gore Community Hall, 7 Barr Settlement Road East Gore
East Hants Sportsplex, 1076 Hwy 2 Lantz
Royal Canadian Legion Hall (Enfield) 50 Old Enfield Road Enfield
Kennetcook Fire Hall 6205 Hwy 354 Kennetcook
Maitland Vol. Fire Department, 8802 Hwy 215 Maitland
Milford Rec Centre 2286 Hwy 2 Milford
Mount Uniacke Fire Hall 654 Hwy 1 Mount Uniacke
Royal Canadian Legion Mount Uniacke 18 Veterans Lane Mount Uniacke
Noel Vol. Fire Department 1639 Burntcoat Road Noel
Rawdon Gold Mines Community Hall 2886 Hwy 14 Rawdon Gold Mines
Riverview United Church 760 Hwy 2 Elmsdale
Royal Canadian Legion Hall (Shubie) 42 Mill Village Rd. Shubenacadie
South Rawdon Baptist Church Hall 22 Cross 3 Road South Rawdon
St. Catherine’s Church Hall 509 Church Street Indian Brook
Upper Nine Mile River Community Hall 11 Slate Quarry Rd. Upper Nine Mile River
Walton Shore Fire Hall 4281 Walton Woods Road Walton