Election 2019: Where you can cast your vote in East Hants

EAST HANTS: Here is a list of the polling locations throughout East Hants for the federal riding of Kings-Hants for the Oct. 21 federal election.

Residents will be voting for a new MP to represent them and their concerns in Ottawa at Parliament Hill. Running for that position are: Kody Blois (Liberal); Matt Southall (People’s Party); Stephen Schneider (NDP); Brogan Anderson (Green Party); Martha MacQuarrie (Conservative); Stacey Dodge (Veterans Coalition); and Nicholas Tan (Rhinoceros Party).

Voting locations include:

East Gore Community Hall, 7 Barr Settlement Road East Gore

East Hants Sportsplex, 1076 Hwy 2 Lantz

Royal Canadian Legion Hall (Enfield) 50 Old Enfield Road Enfield

Kennetcook Fire Hall 6205 Hwy 354 Kennetcook

Maitland Vol. Fire Department, 8802 Hwy 215 Maitland

Milford Rec Centre 2286 Hwy 2 Milford

Mount Uniacke Fire Hall 654 Hwy 1 Mount Uniacke

Royal Canadian Legion Mount Uniacke 18 Veterans Lane Mount Uniacke

Noel Vol. Fire Department 1639 Burntcoat Road Noel

Rawdon Gold Mines Community Hall 2886 Hwy 14 Rawdon Gold Mines

Riverview United Church 760 Hwy 2 Elmsdale

Royal Canadian Legion Hall (Shubie) 42 Mill Village Rd. Shubenacadie

South Rawdon Baptist Church Hall 22 Cross 3 Road South Rawdon

St. Catherine’s Church Hall 509 Church Street Indian Brook

Upper Nine Mile River Community Hall 11 Slate Quarry Rd. Upper Nine Mile River

Walton Shore Fire Hall 4281 Walton Woods Road Walton