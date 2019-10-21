Blois dominates the vote

Liberal Candidate Kody Blois wins Kings Hants seat

Blois gets a big hug from one of his biggest supporters, his grandmother.

KINGS HANTS: Kody Blois will be the Member of Parliament for Kings Hants.



The Belnan native, who ran for the Liberals was elected with more than 40 per cent of the vote.

“It’s obviously surreal right now, it hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” he said at his campaign office in Elmsdale in front of family, friends and supporters.

Over the 40 day campaign, Blois and his team wore the treads off their shoes pounding the pavement in all parts of the riding, and he said tonight’s win wouldn’t have been possible without the support he had behind them.

“I’m really proud of the work my entire team put in, my family, the community here in East Hants and across all of the communities of Kings Hants, we certainly worked hard to get to all areas of the riding,” he said. “The results tonight speak to that work.”

Blois’ running mates offered their congratulations for his win. Stephen Schneider, candidate for the NDP, said he isn’t surprised in the results.

“It’s not completely unanticipated, from crossing the riding I knew Kody had a very strong foundation to win,” he said.

Blois with his family.

“I think we had a strong showing, but once again we got caught up in another Liberal tide.

“When you combine the NDP and the green vote, we surpass the Conservatives and that’s an issue we have to address in this province and across the country, splitting the votes with the Greens. We have two parties going after the same vote.”

Green representative Brogan Anderson offered her congrats to Blois, but also took the time to say she was proud of the campaign she ran, leading the Greens to a historic finish in Kings Hants.

“I’m feeling very excited. The Green party has never done this well in Kings Hants,” said Brogan, which as of posting Tuesday evening had more than 12 per cent of the vote in the riding.

Conservative Martha MacQuarrie requested time before commenting on tonight’s results, however further calls made to the campaign went unanswered before posting.

Unofficial results at time of posting are as follows:

Kody Blois, Liberal- 42.6 per cent of the vote with more than 16,000 ballots cast.

Martha MacQuarrie, Conservative- 24.6 per cent of the vote with more than 9,300 votes cast.

Stephen Schneider, NDP- 17.8 per cent with more than 6,700 votes.

Brogan Anderson, Green Party- 12.7 per cent of the vote with more than 4,900 ballots cast.

Matthew Southall, PPC- 1.7 per cent with more than 650 votes.

Nicholas Tan, Rhinoceros Party- 0.3 per cent,128 votes.

Stacey Dodge, Veterans Coalition Party of Canada- 0.3 per cent, 103 votes.

Please check back for updated, official results.