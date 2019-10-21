Local first-time voters have their say in Election 2019

ELMSDALE: Three first-time voters in East Hants, Grand Lake, and Stewiacke say they felt it was important for them and their peers to vote in the Oct. 21 election because “today impacts tomorrow.”

Phylecia Ferguson of Elmsdale; Abby Carmichael of Grand Lake; and Spencer Osborne of Stewiacke all were voting for the first time in this federal election. All three had just recently turned 18.

Ferguson, who is in the Kings-Hants riding but is attending University of Ottawa, participated in the advanced poll at the post-secondary institution and had her vote sent back to her hometown riding.

“We are likely the group that will be around for the longest amount of time, meaning our lives will be directly impacted and very quickly as we are the newest tax payers,” she said. “I felt it was important because I fully understand that today impacts tomorrow and although I am only one vote, sometimes all it takes is a difference of that one vote (you could win by one, or lose by one).”

She said she did her research before choosing who she was marking an X by.

“To choose who I was voting for, I researched specific aspects of politics that I am interested and passionate about,” said Ferguson. “These aspects included; science, agriculture, health-care and the biggest topic of the year, the environment.

“Once I researched each political party’s proposal, I chose the most realistic proposals based off of my opinion and factual evidence I gathered. The process of voting is relatively simple although many first time voters may not know you have to be registered in order to vote.

Carmichael voted at the Grand Lake-Oakfield Community Centre. She took time to get to known the candidates and their party’s platforms better before making her choice.

”I paid attention to the details of each party platform,” she said. “I found it confusing at first, but after my research it was easy to know. The actual voting was easy and stress free.”

As one of the people most impacted by the end result of the Oct. 21 election, Carmichael said it was important she partook. She is hopeful others her age did the same.

“It’s important to have a say in who represents my community and my country,” said Carmichael.

Osborne, who was voting in the Cumberland-Colchester riding, said he considered each party’s platforms and their stance on priority issues. He found the way to vote archaic given it’s 2019.

“Voting is a slightly outdated process, but for security, I believe it’s the best way for it to be done,” said Osborne.

He found it was important he took time to hit the voting booth.

“Voting is one of the only steps in the democratic process where every person has an equal say,” he said.

Does Ferguson have any advice for other first-time voters either currently or in the future?

“My advice for future first time voters would be to educate yourself and research using credible sources, the same way you would for a school paper,” said Ferguson. “Fake news is easy to get caught up in so fact checking is always a good idea and it helps to attain a clear picture of all of the political parties proposals and ideologies.”

Carmichael’s advice to other future first time voters – do your research on each party and pay attention to details.

“Make sure the local representative share the same values as you do,” she said.