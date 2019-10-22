Help RCMP find stolen truck

Abby Cameron

GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is asking for public help to locate a stolen truck.  The truck was stolen between 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 8:45 a.m. on OcT. 20 from a business parking lot on Sky Blvd. in Goffs, Nova Scotia.   The truck is a black 2013 Dodge Ram with a small dent on rear bumper driver side.  The truck has 2-inch wheel spacers and 35 inch tires on black rims.   Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

