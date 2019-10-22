StudentVote 2019: East Hants students overwhelmingly pick Blois

ELMSDALE: For students who voted in Kings-Hants, there was only one choice they could see representing them in Ottawa and that was Kody Blois.

Blois defeated the Green Party’s Brogan Anderson by 97 votes (1,042-945) in the mock vote by students in the riding, whose schools partook in StudentVote 2019.

NDP’s Stephen Schneider was third with 787 ballots in his name; Conservative Martha MacQuarrie had 458 votes for fourth; Nicholas Tan of the Rhino Party had 169 votes for fifth; People’s Party candidate Matt Southall had 115 votes to place second last; while Veterans Coalition Party rep Stacey Dodge was last at 74 votes.

The students overall across Canada thought Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government deserved a minority government, with the NDP and Jagmeet Singh as the official opposition.

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX. CIVIX is a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through citizenship education among school-aged youth.

At Hants East Rural High, Blois had 183 ballots cast in his name, while Schneider was second with 99 votes; Brogan Anderson with the Greens had 66 votes. CPC candidate Martha MacQuarrie had 46 votes; Nicholas Tan garnered 42 votes for the Rhino Party; People’s Party candidate Matt Southall had 15 votes. Stacey Dodge of the Veterans Coalition Party had six votes.

Blois was the clear winner in the vote at Riverside Education Centre with 200 votes, followed by Brogan Anderson at 123 votes and Martha MacQuarrie of the Conservatives with 85 votes.

Schneider had 85 votes; Tan had 21 ballots in his name; and Dodge had 14 votes and Southall had 13 votes.

At Maple Ridge Elementary in Lantz, Blois had 46 ballots cast in his name, while Schneider was a distance behind with 16 votes. Anderson had 14 votes; MacQuarrie had nine; Southall with three in his name; while Dodge had one vote. Tan had none in his name.

At Uniacke District School, it was Brogan Anderson winning the day with 35 votes, followed by Schneider at 16 ballots in his name. Blois was third at 15 votes; MacQuarrie had 10 votes; while Tan trailed close behind at nine votes.

Southall and Dodge each had five votes.

Overall, more than 1.1 million elementary and secondary school students participated in Student Vote Canada 2019, coinciding with the 2019 federal election.

The students end result showed they would elect a minority Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government back to Parliament Hill and leading the country.

As of 5 p.m. eastern on Oct. 21, 1,167,110 votes were reported from 7,747 schools, with results from 338 federal ridings.

Here’s a breakdown of those numbers:

– The Liberal Party took 22.3% of the popular vote and won 109 seats, forming a minority government. Justin Trudeau won in his riding of Papineau.

– The NDP will form the official opposition with 24.8% of the popular vote and 98 seats. Jagmeet Singh won his seat in Burnaby South.

– The Conservative Party took 25.0% of the popular vote and won 94 seats. Andrew Scheer won his seat in Regina—Qu’Appelle.

– The Green Party took 18.2% of the popular vote and won 28 seats. Elizabeth May won her seat in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

– The Bloc Québecois took 1.3% of the popular vote and won 9 seats. Yves-François Blanchet did not win his seat in Beloeil—Chambly.

“We’re grateful for all the teachers that dedicated time and energy to cultivating the next generation of voters,” says Taylor Gunn, President and CEO of CIVIX Canada.

Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada said Elections Canada was pleased is proud to have helped make Student Vote Canada 2019 possible.

“This program is one of the ways we educate future voters and help raise active citizens,” he said in a release.

The complete results can be found: https://studentvote.ca/results/canada2019/