Suspect sought in mischief at Kennetcook sports field

KENNETCOOK: During the weekend of October 19-20, someone driving a truck with large tires caused approximately $1,000 damage to the sports field at a school in Kennetcook.

The RCMP went to the school on October 22 when they were notified of the damage and found that someone had driven repeatedly over the field.

Security footage from the school was reviewed however a suspect has not yet been identified.

East Hants District RCMP is asking anyone who has information about the incident to call them at 907-883-7077.

