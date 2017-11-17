50 years strong for East Hants Historical Society

MAITLAND: East Hants Historical Society (EHHS) was recognized on Nov. 14 by the Municipality of East Hants for celebrating 50 years as a non-profit society.

Shown here is Municipality of East Hants Warden Jim Smith making the presentation to Pat Whidden, President.

EHHS thanks the municipality for this recognition and demonstration of support for the Society, and appreciate their understanding of the importance of preserving history and heritage for the benefit of East Hants’ citizens. (Submitted photo)