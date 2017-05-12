PINE GROVE: Colchester District RCMP, EHS and Fire Dept responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 224 in Pine Grove, on May 11, where a vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree.

Both the male driver and a female passenger were transported by EHS to Colchester Regional Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital the male driver was pronounced dead, the female passenger remains in critical condition.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of a collision re-constructionist.

Highway 224 between St. Andrews River Road and Cooks Mill Road has been re-opened.

More updates will be provided when available