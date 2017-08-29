SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The inaugural Food Truck Rally and Antique Car Show at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 10 was a big success.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event and got to taste some of the great food offered up by the food vendors on hand while checking out some of the old cars that were on display for all too see.

PHOTOS:Food Truck rally and car show

There were even a few race cars from Scotia Speedworld’s CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series on hand, including that of the 11 of Jordan Veinotte; the Noble Racing brothers bandoleros; the Meehan Racing Legends; and the 141 of Rational Richard Drake, just to name a few.

Plans are in the works to hold the event again next year, at the same time during the lead up to the CAT 250.