ARMSTRONG (Richardson), Margaret Yvonne – Age 79 of Urbania, passed away on April 2, 2017. Born in Port Wallis, NS, Margaret was the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Pitts) Richardson. She grew up in Enfield, NS. After leaving home, she worked for several years at Morse Tea and then Moirs Chocolates in Halifax. In the summer of 1957 she moved to Toronto, Ontario, where she worked as a cashier at the Robert Simpson Company. It was in Toronto she met her husband Lawrin, the love of her life. They were married in Toronto on July 5, 1958. Margaret was primarily a home maker but often worked part time as a cashier in supermarkets in areas where she and Lawrin lived, and lastly, part time as mail filler at Sears in Halifax, before retiring to Urbania. Margaret was active in her church as a choir member and member of the Altar Guild. She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Amethyst Chapter No. 28, Halifax, Mystic Star Chapter No. 40, Head of St. Margaret’s Bay, and lastly Cobequid Chapter No. 39 in Maitland, NS, until the Chapter’s closure several years ago. She served as Worthy Matron of Mystic Star Chapter in 1984/85 and later a term as the Grand Representative of the Grand Chapter O.E.S. of New Brunswick to the Grand Chapter of NS. Margaret was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband and loving mother to her sons, who will dearly miss her. She and Lawrin travelled many miles in Canada and the United States to attend Eastern Star and Masonic fraternal activities, and her quiet and loving nature endeared her to all who met and knew her. She will be missed by their wide circle of friends and relatives. Besides her husband, she is survived by sons, Lawrin (Johanna) Toronto, Ontario, and Bielefeld, Germany, and Glen (Sandra), Selma, NS; sisters, Louise, (Harry) Prepper, Williams Lake, BC, Luella Taylor, Parrsboro, NS, Cecilia Power, Halifax, and Pauline (Reid) Crook, Dartmouth, NS; and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Mary MacDow, Jean Thompson; brothers, Peter, William, Donald, Joseph, and Lewis. Cremation has taken place. A funeral service was held April 8 in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Maitland, NS, the Rev. Fred Rhymes and the Rev. Lori Ramsay officiated. Interment at a later date in Holy Trinity Anglican Cemetery, Maitland. Donations in her memory may be made to the Arthritis Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Memorial Building Fund, the Maitland and District Fire Department building campaign, or charity of choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Margaret may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com