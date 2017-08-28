SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Even a little adversity wasn’t going to stop Porter Lake’s Cole Butcher from a second Atlantic CAT 250 title.

Butcher led 198 laps on his way to capturing the rain-delayed Parts for Trucks Maritime Pro Stock Tour on Aug. 13 at Scotia Speedworld in Enfield. Shawn Turple in the no. 0 held off Cassius Clark in the no. 13 at the line for second place.

“It was a hard race,” said Turple. “There wasn’t much room left between me and Cassius. I’m fairly happy with the run we had.”

The win meant a $15,150 payday for Butcher, the reigining tour champion, and came with Tom Roberts, well-known in the NASCAR racing circles as a personal friend and confidant of the late Alan Kulwicki. Butcher is a part of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP).

It could have been an even richer payday had he said yes to taking the Atlantic Tiltload Pole Challenge—which could have seen him earn as much as an extra $2,000 in bonus money. He—as did others in the top five—said no to the offer.

Butcher may have started up front in the race, but he faced an uphill battle after tagging Braden Langille, in his inaugural Pro Stock Tour race, sending him around and bringing out one of the race’s 13 cautions on lap 55. That sent him to the rear. But by lap 101, he was once again at the front of the field.

“It’s awesome,” said Butcher. “The CAT 250 is a special event. To win this back-to-back is pretty cool.

“I told dad we should have taken the challenge. Going from the back lets you show if you have a good car or not and we were able to show that we did.”

Dylan Blenkhorn was fourth and Greg Proude fifth. The non-podium finish for Blenkhorn broke his streak of podium finishes in each of the first eight races.

Meanwhile, Langille was happy with his race in the no. 88 NOVA Racing hot rod. He did what he wanted to going into the race—kept his nose clean. The Shubenacadie racer finished just a spot shy of a top 15 in the 26-car field, completing 248 of the 250 laps.

“I thought we kept out of trouble all day and had a good finish to show for it,” said Langille in an interview Aug. 13. “I think we were successful because we just didn’t get caught up in anything all day.

“For Cole spinning me I think he rolled in there so good and didn’t expect me to check up as much as I did.”

The no. 37 of Cy Harvey of Elmsdale came home in P18; Kennetcook’s Bob White managed to salvage a 22nd place result; while Shubenacadie’s Stephen Lively came home P20 in the no. 30. Mike MacKenzie piloted the no. 49 of Harry Ross White to a last place finish.

The no. 40 of Robbie MacEwen took up the pole challenge offer. He received $500 to move to the rear from his sixth place starting spot, but had issues so couldn’t collect anything further.

In the Maritime League of Legends feature, the Scotia Tire 50, Craig MacDonald of Waverley took the checkered flag.

The Pro Stock tour was scheduled to race Aug. 26 at Petty Raceway for the Cummins 200. They race at Riverside on Sept. 9 and then the season finishes at Scotia Speedworld on Sept. 16.