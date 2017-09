ELMSDALE: A local non-profit organization is getting support from a well-known business in the East Hants community.

Greg Roach presented the Enfield Earthkeepers with a $3,000 donation to help with annual costs on Aug. 18. The donation will help keep the program running smoothly.

Accepting the donation was MacKenzie Ryan, summer coordinator, and Stacey Ingraham, Earthkeepers board member. (Submitted photo)