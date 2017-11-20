Enfield-weekly-opinion

To the Editor:

The Caring and Sharing Food Bank are looking for people to adopt a family or inidividual this Christmas. You can choose to adopt one to as many people as you like. You may include the food or not — whatever you feel you can afford.

All Christmas gifts and food are given out the week of Dec. 10-16. Please contact Allison Gilby by email at allyclair@hotmail.com or phone at (902) 664-7128.

Those families in need who have missed our registration please contact Allison as soon as possible.

Paula King,

President

Caring and Sharing Food Bank

SHARE
Previous articleHopewell named Softball Canada’s Coach of the Year
Abby Cameron
Abby Cameron
Abby Cameron is the Editor of The Weekly Press and the Laker. She grew up in Shubenacadie and loves serving her home community. She has been with The Weekly Press for almost 10 years. In her spare time she enjoys kayaking, coaching, and spending time with her partner and two dogs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR