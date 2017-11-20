To the Editor:

The Caring and Sharing Food Bank are looking for people to adopt a family or inidividual this Christmas. You can choose to adopt one to as many people as you like. You may include the food or not — whatever you feel you can afford.

All Christmas gifts and food are given out the week of Dec. 10-16. Please contact Allison Gilby by email at allyclair@hotmail.com or phone at (902) 664-7128.

Those families in need who have missed our registration please contact Allison as soon as possible.

Paula King,

President

Caring and Sharing Food Bank