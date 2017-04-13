CASEY, Hilda Elizabeth “Aunt Johnnie” – Age 104, Halifax/Enfield, passed away peacefully at The Magnolia Continuing Care, Enfield on April 8, 2017. Born in Enfield she was a daughter of the late John and Blanche (Redden) Osborne. As a young woman Aunt Johnnie left Enfield to work for Moirs Chocolates in Halifax and then J.& M. Murphy Limited. Shortly after Aunt Johnnie became employed by Eaton’s and worked for 24 years before her retirement in 1976. She was a strong independent woman who had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. She had a generous heart and was a faithful donor to many organizations that she held near and dear. She was a woman of strong faith – a devout Catholic. Aunt Johnnie was always well informed about current events and was very comfortable sharing her opinions. She never complained and was quick to express her genuine gratitude for any kindness shown to her. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Douglas; sisters, Kathleen MacDonnell, Nina Smith, Louella Garden, Mary Ellen Isenor; brother, Harold Osborne. No visitation by request. A funeral Mass was held April 12 in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiated. Interment followed in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff, caregivers, and nurses at The Magnolia, especially Marion, Katie, and Diana for their kindness and compassionate care.

Donations may be made to Feed Nova Scotia at: www.feednovascotia.ca Condolences, words of comfort, and memories of Aunt Johnnie may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com