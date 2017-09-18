SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Dave Matthews, Matt Vaughan, Josh Langille; Nathan Langille; Scott Thibodeau; Paul Goulden; Dan Smith; and Brooke Dowe were all crowned champions during the final CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action of 2017 on Sept. 15.

Matthews, of Nine Mile River, secured another championship in the TOURSEC Thunder division, bringing the no. 99 Scooby Doo speedster home in fifth place in the final race of the year. Nic Baker won the feature.

Fletchers Lake’s Vaughan held off no. 11 Jordan Veinotte in the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman division to make history as the first rookie to also win the division title. He also was crowned rookie of the year.

Tony Leonard won the feature, with Oakfield’s Darren Wallage second and Kennetcook’s Harry Ross White in third.

Danny Harvey of Lantz put the no. 1 Legend into first place during the Legends third heat race.

In the TOURSEC Lightning, Tom Stewart of Stewiacke came home in fourth place.

The closest of margins for the points standings might have been in TOURSEC Lightning, where Scott Thibodeau claims the championship by a mere two points over the 141 of Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction. That’s despite Drake winning the feature; Thibodeau was second.

Smith won the PULSE Heavy Duty Truck championship.

Here are the unofficial results from Championship Friday.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (25 laps)

1st #48 Waylon Farrell

2nd #53 Shelby Baker – Fall River

3rd #08 Cory Hall

4th #98 Craig MacDonald – Waverley

5th #88 Nic Naugle

Heat 1: #16 Dylan Sutherland – Beaver Bank

Heat 2: #48 Waylon Farrell

Heat 3: #1 Danny Harvey – Lants

2017 Champion – #57 Paul Goulden (by five points)

Rookie of the Year – #15 Andrew Lively

Hydraulics Plus Beginner Bandoleros (15 laps)

1st #22 Brooke Dowe

2nd #71 Chase MacKay

3rd #8 Dawson Noble – Nine Mile River

4th #92 Dylan MacMillan

5th #24 Ayden Christensen – Windsor Junction

Heat 1: #24 Ayden Christensen – Windsor Junction

2017 Beginner Champion – #22 Brooke Dowe – first female bando champion

Hydraulics Plus Bandoleros (15 laps)

1st #66 Owen Mahar

2nd #12 Sam Rogers

3rd #18 Josh Langille

4th #87 Danny Chisholm

5th #03 Colton Noble – Nine Mile River

Heat 1: #66 Owen Mahar

Heat 2: #27 Austin MacDonald

2017 Outlaw Champion – #18 Josh Langille

2017 Bandit Champion – #3 Nathan Langille