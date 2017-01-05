CHINN (Fleet) Flora Diane – Age 62, of Milford Station, formerly of Halifax, passed away at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro on December 31, 2016. Born in Halifax, she was the daughter and Vivian (Hiltz) Fleet and the late Gerald Fleet. Flora loved being a foster mother to her four girls and she loved her little dog Lulu. She enjoyed her family parties, gardening and landscaping. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert; daughter, Cindy (Larry) Waite; foster daughters, Jenn, Amanda and Jess Chinn and Jessie Stewart; sisters, Karen (Pierre) Sagenuay, Cheryl Rothmeyer; and brother, Arthur (Anna) Fleet; grandson, Cotton Page; God-daughter, Nadine Marriott; several nieces, nephews; aunts, Helen (Graham) Pace and Clara Hiltz. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Darlene Flemming. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held January 4, in the Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Flora may be sent to the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com