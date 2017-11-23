ENFIELD: Come get in the Christmas Spirit this Saturday, Dec. 2 in Enfield.

Organizers have announced there is lots to do and events planned around celebrating the festive season at the Enfield Fire Hall, following the annual East Hants Christmas Parade which goes from the Elmsdale Truck Centre to the Enfield Legion. That will start at 2 p.m.

Following the parade, there will be a Christmas party at the Enfield Fire Hall, complete with a visit from Santa Claus if all the boys and girls are nice, and maybe even Sparky the Fire Dog. There will also be music, refreshments, and more.

At 5 p.m. everyone will head outside and next door to the St. Bernard’s Park for the 2017 tree lighting at the newly built park. That will conclude the afternoon of fun.

Everyone is welcomed to attend all of the activities.

If there is inclement weather, the event will run on Dec. 3.