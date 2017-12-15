Christmas spirit alive in Carrolls Corner

By Kim Stoodley, Special to The Weekly Press

CARROLLS CORNER: The tree was lit, decorations were hung, and while everyone waited, a few songs were sung. Stories were told, crafts were made, snacks were eaten, and then … “He’s here! He’s here”

With a HO HO HO Santa Clause arrived at the Carrolls Corner Community Centre greeted by smiles and cheers from young and old alike.

On Dec. 9, Carrolls Corner held its community tree lighting party, and although it may have been rain, and not snow falling, that did not deter the over 200 people who turned out for the annual event and took part in sharing the holiday spirit with their friends, family and community, and the Clauses, including the seventy five children who lined up to tell Santa their heart’s desire for Christmas morning.

Everyone was welcomed by MC Katie Probert, who then introduced sisters Adrianna Jamieson and Natalie Miller who entertained the large crowd by singing carols. Shelby Ryan then took the stage, followed by Candis Crocket with her hula hoop light show, which mesmerized the little ones.

Determined not to be left behind to watch the elves, even Mrs. Clause (Sherry Baker) joined Santa for this visit and found herself a rocking chair by the cozy fireplace and handing out candy canes, while Santa visited with the kids.

Since the elves were unable to make the trip, due to their workload, Santa found helpers in the members of the fire department, who had a present for those who came up to visit with Santa.

There’s something absolutely magical in a small child’s face, the wonderment and light, as they watch that jolly old man in red bid a, ‘Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!’

If you would like additional information on Candis Crocket, or to view any of her performance videos, you can do so on her Facebook page GypsyCreep.