Lindsay P

Lindsay and I became Firewalkers while attending an event with Tony Robbin’s. With just that alone in common, I knew so much about Lindsay already. She is all I expected and more.

Lindsay has the brightest light! Even virtually-speaking it is as if her spirit, ambition, and enthusiasm leaps off the screen.

I continue enjoy Lindsay’s adoration and dedication to her son. That love has a familiarity with me, as does her focus on raising a “kind child.” It will be a privilege to watch as both she and her son reap the reward of this parenting direction. Kindness?! What a concept!

Lindsay, “Be present! Show them how important they are. Show you care about what they have to say or show you. Enjoy the quality time with them. Everyone wants to feel loved and cared for, not ignored. Be present for them always.” Tip #8

After reading her Lindsay’s tips I didn’t even know where to start. It was as if she was articulating my practices perfectly, better than I. I too felt to be effective, being present to be absolute must. You really can’t fool kids.

In my journey there were times I wasn’t feeling very “present.” Times I wasn’t thrilled with having to be a Mom. In those moments, I employed what I referred to as a “Meryl-Streep-Mother-Mode.” I reached to put my feelings aside, act mature, responsible, and even thrilled. I put on a happy face and “acted as if.”

We can all do this! It does requires focus, skill, and most of all maturity. Kind of follows the premise, “fake it until you make it.” Parents must be convincing and expression is a prerequisite.

I recall in my own upbringing, the phrase “I love you” was bounced off the wall every day; however, expression and authenticity were missing. It’s hard to believe you are loved, if the person telling you has their lip curled. As a child, I felt the words were empty when I heard them, and when I said them. I was not convinced. There was little expression, and no demonstration of happiness when I entered a room.

I wanted to do better for my son. I wanted to ensure Michael felt love, without any question. I wanted to convey it in words, actions, and feelings. I wasn’t always in a loving mood, but when I wasn’t I did launch into “Meryl-Streep-Mother-Mode.” Even when I wasn’t feeling so loving, I was sure to include expression, epic-award-winning expression.

I think at times, parents give themselves too much credit for just ‘being there.’ The belly aching about how they are “always there.” Sometimes just being ‘there’ can do more harm than good. I can say this from experience! The magic lies in being present, ever present. I may not have always been ‘there,’ but I was ever present.

What a strong foundation Lindsay’s son will have. The joys are far-reaching. I know the kindness and gratitude they share will impact lives for many years to come!

Thanks Lindsay!

CONTEST! For a chance to win a great “Mom Bag,” check out my first ever video on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/100Moms1000Tips1MillionReasons/

Next week, Karen on enjoying every moment.