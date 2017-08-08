Community garden in full bloom

ELMSDALE: A new community garden is in full bloom in Elmsdale and volunteers hope to be able to grow more than just plants — they hope to grow a sense of community as well by using the garden as an educational tool.

With 12 garden boxes now overflowing with the freshest produce at the old Elmsdale School, Tanya Burke and a team of volunteers at the East Hants Adult Learning Association (EHALA), have put in countless hours into securing federal funding, getting the proper infrastructure in place and tending to seedlings.

They are now ready to share their labour of love with the community.

“It’s become much bigger than I thought; the boxes are full, the plants are growing — it’s amazing,” said Burke.

The next step, said Burke, is to begin introducing educational components.

“Our intent with the garden is to provide education; we want to encourage families and seniors to come out and learn how to garden,” she said.

Although the educational programming is still a project in the works, Burke said they will soon be extending invites to seniors from Magnolia to come spend some time amongst the variety of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers learning and enjoying the outdoors.

Building the infrastructure to support the gardens was a community project in itself as Elmsdale Lumber helped with providing lumber to build the boxes; Elmsdale Landscaping helped with soil; Stewiacke Home Hardware helped the group get a shed.

“It’s a great project. We waited two years for funding. We are excited to start getting people out there and making use of what we have grown,” she said.

From coming together to build the gardens, to growing and learning about how to grow your own food while spending time in a nice, outdoor space, the project is sure to be a great communal addition to Elmsdale.

Stay tuned for more information on programming.