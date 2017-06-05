EAST HANTS: It was a busy week May 22 to May 29 for Enfield and Rawdon RCMP members as they responded to calls for service, including issuing 30 tickets for speeding infractions along the highways and roads in the municipality.

Here is a glimpse of the calls they received. All the information contained in the briefs is provided by the police.

RCMP received a report of a vehicle squealing its tires and doing donuts on the road in Lantz on May 22 at 8:52 a.m. The vehicle was a two-tone brown Chevy half-tonne with no license plate.

Police are investigating mischief that was reported to them on May 22 at 11:22 a.m. in Enfield. A complainant found smashed beer bottles in their driveway.

RCMP received a report May 22 at 1:30 p.m. from a caller on Hwy. 102 at exit 8 Elmsdale that there was a 20-year-old girl driving while curling her hair and texting.

A 38-year-old Truro man faces impaired driving charges following a 911 call to police on May 22 at 5:30 p.m. The suspect was stopped on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale. Police say he was three times over the legal limit.

Police received a report of a dangerous driver pulling out of Curly’s in Enfield on May 22 at 6:24 p.m.

A caller reported to police a driver was going at least 140 km/h in the roundabout in Milford on May 23 at 7:07 a.m.

RCMP received a call of an erratic driver who was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Hwy. 101 in Mount Uniacke on May 23 at 2:43 p.m.

Police responded to a report of illegal camping by some young people at Burntcoat Head Park on May 23 at 4:30 p.m. The complainant was fearful the young people would get caught in the tides, say police.

Fleeing from police in Enfield on May 23 at 10:05 p.m. has earned an 18-year-old Dutch Settlement man a charge. Police were doing a road check and the driver failed to stop for police. The matter remains under investigation.

RCMP responded to an area of Bakery Lane in Enfield on May 24 at 10:20 a.m. for a property dispute between two neighbours. It’s been an ongoing issue, police say.

A complainant from Enfield reported they received a Canadian Revenue Agency fraud scam demanding money from them. Police say they are getting three to four of these types of calls a week. Another incident was also reported from Milford. Both of these took place on May 24.

Police seized a 22-year-old Meaghers Grant man’s vehicle after stopping it in the Elmsdale Business Park on May 24 at 10:39 p.m. The man was driving while suspended.

RCMP responded to a report of a drunken fight between several men on May 24 at 11:16 p.m. in Shubenacadie. The suspects were gone upon arrival by police.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on May 25 at 4:14 a.m. in West Gore. Police say the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

A caller reported to police that vandalism had been done to their property in South Uniacke on May 25 at 9:45 a.m. Police say the caller told them someone had screwed screws into the side of their tires. The matter remains under investigation.

Police received two reports of students at Hants East Rural High speeding as they left the school on May 25 at 10:43 a.m. The issue is ongoing and police have stepped up their patrols in the area.

A caller reported a young male driver was texting along Highway 102 Milford as they passed them on May 25 at 6:52 p.m.

Police are investigating a complaint of a man selling new TV’s and projectors from his vehicle in Elmsdale. Police have obtained the suspects identification and continue to investigate the incident, which was reported on May 26 at 1:45 p.m. A second complaint indicated the TVs are not working.

RCMP responded to a report of a dangerous driver in Lantz on May 26 at 9:17 p.m. The incident turned out to be a medical emergency. Police say they received four calls on the matter.

A caller reported to police that a laptop was stolen from their unlocked vehicle in their driveway on May 27 at 11:13 a.m.

Police responded to a gas-and-go at a gas station in Mount Uniacke on May 27 at 11:44 a.m. The suspect got away with $50 in gas. The vehicle is described as a light blue Chevy Cruz. Police are in the process of tracking down the owner of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man from South Rawdon. The matter remains under investigation.

A caller reported that were were a dozen teens at the Milford roundabout playing with remote control cars in the roundabout. The call was reported on May 27 at 12:36 p.m.

RCMP received a report of an iPhone stolen from an unlocked car at HERH in Milord on May 27 at 3:51 p.m. The matter remains under investigation.

A caller reported a dangerous driver on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke on May 27 at 6:31 p.m.

Police received a report of someone shooting a gun off in the gravel pit in East Uniacke on May 27 at 9:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old Indian Brook woman has been charged with illegal possession of alcohol following a police checkpoint in Shubenacadie on May 27 at 11:06 p.m.

Police were informed of an ATV being found abandoned in Lakelands on May 28 at 9:47 a.m. A report that it was stolen was filed later in the day by the owner.

A 911 caller told police of several sports cars, including a Ferrari, swerving in and out of traffic at high rate of speed along Hwy 101 in Mount Uniacke on May 28 at 3:44 p.m. The matter remains under investigation.

Police received a report of a white Jeep Patriot driving dangerously along Highway 2 in Enfield on May 28 at 6:33 p.m.

A caller informed police of ATV’s going up and down the main road in Noel on May 28 at 6:41 p.m.

A 21-year-old Elmsdale woman has been charged with driving while suspended following a stop by police on May 28 at 10:36 p.m.

Police received a report of an impaired driver on May 28 at 11:10 p.m. along Highway 2 in Elmsdale. The matter remains under investigation.

Police also issued 30 speeding tickets for the week throughout East Hants. Officers urge motorists to slow down and drive at the posted speed limit.