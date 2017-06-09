ELMSDALE: Two local basketball players will get the opportunity to represent their hometowns and province as members of the Basketball Nova Scotia Under-15 girls team.

Taya Van Wychen and Sarah Delorey, who attend Hants East Rural High and Riverside Education Centre respectively, are looking forward to hitting the court as one of the 14 members on the squad at Canadian Nationals in Regina, Sk. at the end of July. The tournament runs July 22-29.

“I’m very happy,” said Delorey in a June 8 interview at Cup of Soul Cafe in Elmsdale. “I’m very excited for the season to get started, and to play with new girls from across the province.”

“It’s a pretty big accomplishment,” said Van Wychen. “It’s really exciting for me because I’ve never done anything like this at this high of a level.”

Delorey, from Elmsdale, said it means a lot because there were a lot of players trying out for the spots.

“It means in the future I’ll be able to look back and know the hard work I put in to make the team,” she said.

She began playing basketball after her parents signed her up for it at age six. From there she took a love for the sport, and hasn’t looked back.

“It was something to do and I just fell in love with the game,” said Delorey. “I love the intensity, energy, the speed of it, and having fun.”

Delorey said she hopes to improve her game, and believes she can do that by being on the BNS U-15 team.

Van Wychen said the tournaments and nationals will allow her to improve on her game.

“I’m going to be playing teams that are tougher so it will let me see what I need to work on to be better,” she said.

The Enfield product said she started playing because of her sister.

“I saw her playing and I just wanted to play,” she said.

Both girls will compete with the team at various tournaments over the summer, leading up to the nationals in Regina.

