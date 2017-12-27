DEMONT, Roy Ross – of Nine Mile River, passed away December 21, 2017, in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, one day shy of his 77th birthday. Born in East Gore, he was a son of the late James and Pearl (MacLeod) DeMont. Roy was a long-time employee of the Department of Transportation as a construction foreman and a heavy equipment operator. He will be remembered for his dedication and skill in getting the highways open after major winter storms. Roy spent many years playing softball in a local league and played in several bowling leagues. He enjoyed camping, his many clocks, bargain hunting for treasures at flea markets and yard sales, and a “good smoke” of his pipe. Roy’s family was his first priority. “Papa” was dedicated to making sure his “girls” and their families were okay. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he always looked forward to spending time with them. Papa will also be missed by his faithful companion Lucy. Roy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl (Hebb), daughters, Alana McGuire (Terry); Deanna DeMont Scott (Troy); grandchildren, Dylan, Landon, Makenna and Kyle; brothers, Laurie (Katie), Perry (Carol) and Gary (Shirley); sisters-in-law Ruby DeMont (Wilfred) and Blanche DeMont, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Freda White; brothers, Ronald, Carl, James “Chum”, Larry, and Gordon in infancy; as well as special aunt and uncle Roy and Lillian DeMont. Funeral service Wednesday, December 27 at 2:00 pm at the Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Hwy 2, Shubenacadie; Rev. Beth Mattinson officiating. In lieu of visitation, a gathering will be held following the service at 7160 Hwy 14, in the Nine Mile River Community Hall. Memorial donations can be made to the Hardwood Lands Cemetery, c/o David Fraser, 380 Hwy 214, Elmsdale, NS B2S 2L7. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Roy may be sent to the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com