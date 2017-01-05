DIGDON, Harold Edmund – Age 68, of Stewiacke, passed away on December 29, 2016 in the Palliative Care Unit of the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, after a brief fight with lung cancer. Born in Halifax, he was the son of the late Harold Edmund and Rosa (Harpell). Harold was a man of many talents and he worked many jobs – construction work, sawing in a mill, he ran his own auto body shop, and Harold Digdon Backhoe and Excavation Services. His last job was his favorite; he retired after 14 years from the department of Natural Resources, Shubenacadie, as a Fire Pump Mechanic. He loved old cars, old motors, classic country music, hunting and fishing, and his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lillian (Lively); daughters, Sharmon (Vance), MacPhee, MacPhee’s Corner; Lisa Digdon (Brian Wilson), Hilden; grandchildren, Taylor, John and Jesse; brother, Chester (Virginia) Digdon, Stewiacke. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold Sr. and Rosa. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. There will be no funeral or visitation upon his request. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Harold may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com