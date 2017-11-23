MILFORD: “This is going to help so many people.”

Those were the first words out of the mouth of Shumilacke Food Bank volunteer Judy Cormier upon being presented with a cheque for $2,258 from Jayme Renee Newcombe, store manager at the Milford Tim Hortons. The money was raised during the week-long Smile Cookie campaign held at all Tim Hortons locations.

Newcombe said last year the store donated to Children’s Wish, as did other locations. This year—and for years going forward—she said they wanted to stay more local, and seeing the need with the food bank figured they were the perfect recipient.

“It’s amazing,” said Cormier. “We’re so grateful to Jayme and the Tim’s store.”

She said the non-profit organization has more than 70 food baskets to make for clients to make Christmas joyful.

“It’ll also help with the wish-list we have for children who are under the age of 18,” said Cormier.

The amount of people in need in the area that Shumilacke represents—Stewiacke; Shubenacadie; and Milford—is surprising.

“Donations go a long way to help us out,” said Cormier. “It’s great when businesses in our community can step up and help us.”

Newcombe said the Tim’s store and employees were just pleased to be able to do their part. Their sales of 2,258 Smile cookies put them as the fourth highest ranked store of their size across Canada.

“We weren’t expecting this large of a donation to be turned in,” said Newcombe, who said they had a goal of $1,000. “We blew that out of the ocean.

“To then find out we were fourth best in Canada, that was mind blowing. We were just focused on raising the money for the food bank.”

She said customers from across the Corridor are due a gratitude of thanks for their support during the campaign.

Newcombe said they made a lot of Smile cookies. The endeavour boosted morale and teamwork at the store on Highway 2 inside the Milford Esso.

“I was seeing Smile cookies in my sleep,” she said with a chuckle.