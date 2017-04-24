LOWER SACKVILLE: A 27-year-old woman from Mt. Uniacke is facing Impaired Driving related charges after a collision in a McDonald’s drive-thru early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Sackville Dr. The driver of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf was waiting for their order when a 2015 Chevrolet truck ran in to the back of the car causing damage to both vehicles. None of the occupants were injured.

The driver of the truck is facing impaired related charges after refusing to provide a breath sample. She will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.