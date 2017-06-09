ENFIELD: There must be something in the water in Enfield.

A second hockey player in as many years has heard his name called during the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) annual midget draft.

Just a couple years after Enfield native Shaun Miller was taken by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Cole Harbour Wolfpack forward Liam Kidney heard his name called by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the 11th round, 193-rd overall at the June 3 draft, held in Saint John, N.B.

The left-shooting Kidney, who stands five-foot-10 and weighs 159 pounds, was the the third Cape Breton draftee from Cole Harbour. In 2016-2017 he recorded five goals and 1 assists in 34 games last year, his rookie campaign with the Wolfpack. He also had 18 penalty minutes. In the playoffs—seven games—he tallied two goals and a helper, with eight minutes in the sin bin.

He is a graduate of the All Credit Auto Newbridge Major Bantam Senators program, which played out of the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. They are now called the All Credit Auto Rangers.

In a tweet, Kidney had this to say about being drafted.

“Honoured to have been selected by @CBSEHockey in the @QMJHL draft! Excited to get things going.”

In August, the newcomers to the Eagles will get their chance to shine as the Screaming Eagles will commence with training camp for the 2017-18 campaign and begin action with an exhibition contest on August 23.

