South Rawdon: A 31-year-old man was shoveling snow from the roof of a home under construction on Ashdale Road this morning when he fell off. Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department and EHS attended the scene. The man was transported to Hants Community Hospital in Windsor when he was pronounced deceased.

East Hants District RCMP is investigating the matter, and is being assisted by members of the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education.