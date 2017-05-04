WALTON: The Municipality of East Hants held their 36th annual volunteer recognition ceremony on April 26 at the Walton Fire Department. Serveral volunteers and fire fighters were honoured for their hard work and dedication to their communities and their individual causes.

Below are small bios on those honoured.

Charles and Judy Burns

Charles and Judy have been nominated by the Chart Society as their shining stars. Judy and Charles have been giving their time to Chart as secretary and actors in their plays over the years. Besides CHart the couple are involved in various community groups in their community such as Scouting, Maitland Fire Auxiliary, the Anglican Church as well as caring for the former Forrester’s Hall.

Nettah Burry

Nettah has been nominated for shining star recognition by the CHArt Society. Nettah has been the driving force behind the CHArt society and recently spearheading the acquisition of the Church Hill historic property and charitable status. With the group she also contributes to play writing, the Launch Day Festival, overseeing the renovations of the Church and much more. Nettah has also given her time to the Maitland District Development Association with the beautification of Dawson Dowell Park.

Michelle Grant

Michelle has been nominated by the Kennetcook District Fire Department as their shining star. Michelle offers her services to the department as treasurer and spends many hours pertaining to the department’s financial matters. She is also an active member with the school PTA, volunteering her time at Kennetcook District School and devotes many hours as secretary to the Hants North Baseball Association. Md.

Earl Isenor

Earl has been nominated by the Lantz Volunteer Fire Department as their shining star. Earl has spent most of his life as a member of the Lantz Fire Department providing 47 years of service. He maintains a 92% attendance rating and brings a lot of energy and encouragement to the membership. He is and always has been one of the first to step up and offer help, whatever the task may be. .

John Kingston

John has been nominated by the Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department as their shining star. John gives numerous hours each week to the fire department. He is the lieutenant of training, former chief and has held most officer positions and looks after the maintenance of the hall. John’s commitment to support his fellow fire fighters build upon the necessary teamwork.

David MacCrae

David has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Shubenacadie Tinsmith Museum & Craft Shop. David provides countless hours to the beautification of the Shubenacadie Community. You can find David trimming lawns on Main Street, collecting litter and maintaining the grounds at the cenotaph very early in the mornings. David also is involved in the communities Remembrance Day Ceremony.

Matt McLellan

Matt has been nominated by the Hants North Baseball Association as their shining star. Matt has been coaching for the organization starting in 2011 with the Mosquito ball team. Matt has also been contributing to player development, score keeping, maintenance and most recently umpiring.

Angela Parks

Angela has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Hants North Recreation and Development Association. Angela is a familiar face in the Hants North Area giving her time to many organizations such as Hants North Soccer, Actors Inc., Hants North Baseball and most recently the Hants North Recreation and Development Association as secretary. Angela spends countless hours fundraising including the Chase The Ace in Hants North, and preparing funding applications to secure funds to hire students and complete projects.

Lee Roulston

Lee has been nominated by the Rawdon District Volunteer Fire Department as their shining star. Lee has dedicated 25 years to the Fire Service in Rawdon and recently stepping up as Chief. Lee has been the chair for the Winter Carnival through which his leadership brings the community together and the event is a very successful fundraiser. His dedication and leadership to the department definitely provides a professional service to the community.

William (Bill) Thompson

Bill has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Walton and Area Development Association. Bill is a dedicated volunteer to WADA making himself available when help is needed from maintaining trails to making repairs at the lighthouse and giving guided tours. Bill has also given 35 years to the Fire Service.

Sandra Watson

Sandra has been nominated by Milford Recreation Association as their shining star. Sandra provides countless hours to her community always seeking out grant opportunities to improve the grounds at Milford Recreation for the community to enjoy. She has been actively involved in various events including Milford Meltdown and assisting a local family in fundraising when they were in need.

Eric White

Eric has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Hants North Recreation & Development Association. Eric has been a long time community member and has given countless hours to many of the local successes in Hants North. He has represented the Hants North Baseball Association as past president and was instrumental in organizing the first Chase the Ace in Nova Scotia which did major upgrades to the ball fields facility on Noel Road. Eric is also involved in the most recent projects taken on by the Hants North Recreation and Development Association leading projects such as the Sport Pad and recently working on a trail system for the property.

Fred Anthony

The Municipality of East Hants is proud to recognize Fred as a shining star volunteer. Fred was nominated for recognition by the Cape Breton SPCA. Recently the Cape Breton SPCA was looking for homes for 2 dogs with special needs. Fred stepped up and made the trip and opened his heart and home to these dogs. The SPCA wanted to show their gratitude to Fred for his time to look after these Dogs.

Doug Bartlett

Doug has been nominated by the Hants North Baseball Association as their shining star. Over the last 10 years Doug has worn many hats with the association from Carpenter to Grounds Keeper to Coach. Rain or shine Doug will be working on the fields to make sure the kids can get to their games.

Darrell Steeves

Darrell has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department. Darrell is an active member of the department as well as the Captain of Training. He has lead new members through the firefighting level one course and spent numerous evenings and weekends helping the new recruits. Darrell’s commitment to training provides a solid foundation for fire fighters in the Mount Uniacke Area.

Bob (Robert) Bona

Bob has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Enfield Earth Keepers Association. Bob has been volunteering his time to the Enfield Earth Keeper for 12 years. Bob has been teaching the youth of the community the importance of community and giving back while they are gaining job skills and employment. This program has employed over 475 youth in East Hants.

David Brown

David has been nominated as a shining star by the Jump to it Trampoline and Tumbling Club. David is the founder and volunteer head coach of the club and has been providing a quality, safe and affordable program for children ages 3-17 and providing mentorship to volunteer coaches. Besides the trampoline Club David also has dedicated many hours to Milford Recreation and the East Hants Archery Club.

Donna Jarvis

Donna has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department. Donna is an active member of the Uniacke Fire Department and in addition to all the time and effort associated with firefighting, she has been the fair convener for the past four years. Her enthusiasm and organization skills are put to good use coordinating between both fire department membership and community volunteers.

Carrie MacDougall

Carrie has been nominated by Maple Ridge Elementary School as their shining star. Carrie provides Maple Ridge with ongoing leadership and dedication with all Home and School initiatives. Over the past 8 years she has been involved with Christmas Concerts, spring fun fairs and fundraising. Her organizational skills and commitment enable Maple Ridge to offer many enriching experiences for the students.

Barbie O’Brien

Barbie has been nominated for shining star recognition by the Maitland Community Christian Women. Barbie quietly gives her time in her community where it is needed. From visiting and sending cards and letters to residents who cannot get around to giving her time to the local rug hookers and craft group which she has hosted for several years. You can always find Barbie out and about the community chatting and putting smiles on faces. .

Model Volunteer

Presented to an individual who exemplifies extraordinary caring and commitment through volunteering their time and expertise on several projects to help make their community a better place in which to live.

The recipient of this award will represent the Municipality of East Hants at the 2018 Provincial Awards Ceremony hosted by Recreation Nova Scotia. All of our volunteer nominees tonight were considered for this award.

The recipient of the 2017 Municipality of East Hants Model Volunteer of the Year is: Nettah Burry