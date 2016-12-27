The Christmas break has passed and business has return to normal. Many will have received the newest and fastest version of some electronic device. Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day account for a large portion of annual sales in the electronics industry. Most devices connect to the internet in some way whether it is your new smart phone, gaming device or kitchen appliance and when they don’t perform as advertised people are disappointed.

This scenario plays out for the business community as well. The modern business competes in a global market on an uneven playing field. It is no longer a competition between you and the business down the street but with similar businesses worldwide. Online shopping has changed consumer habits and forced business people to adapt to survive.

Some businesses have adapted well and embraced the new markets that this has opened up. They have added online stores and social media marketing to tap in to global demand for quality products. Hours worked are longer and skill sets are growing to meet these challenges. Others have used technology from other countries to innovate and to modernize their business. There are a lot of exciting things happening in East Hants and the EHCC was proud to recognize some of these at our annual Business Excellence Awards in October.

Imagine the frustration you feel when the movie you are streaming stops to buffer. If this impacted the success of your business you would be extremely upset. Consumers expect instant everything these days and if I am online searching for a widget I am going to the website that quickly loads and provides the info I want. The Chamber started on this road to understanding the problem 3 years ago when looking at modernizing our website. It was embarrassing when the old one would not even load to show the person we hired to build our new one. Technology changes quickly and it takes constant work to keep current.

That is just the tip of the iceberg. A modern business needs access to a minimum level of acceptable service to run their business. This means the ability to video conference with remote sales teams, process commerce transactions, collaborate on spreadsheets and presentations thru teamwork software and communicate with employees and customers using modern techniques. Employees and customers no longer walk through the same door between 9-5 Monday to Friday.

The EHCC has taken a leadership role on this concern and is approaching it from different angles. Our Advocacy committee has been meeting with officials at all levels of government to push the importance of Rural Broadband to the success of rural communities. We have partnered with other chambers at the provincial and Atlantic level to make it the number one issue and we feel we are making headway. We have realized there is no one size fits all solution but we believe that making it a priority will lead to appropriate solutions. Local companies like NCS Communications work with communities to find solutions that fit local needs. Innovative entrepreneurs working on creative solutions need to be engaged in the process and encouraged to find solutions in rural communities.

Our Education committee has been offering courses on social media, web site building and online marketing for the last few years. We recently offered our first cloud computing course and have had lots of inquiries on expanding that line of courses. Cloud computing?? I never imagined such a thing growing up on a party line.

Cell phones have replaced landlines as the primary communication device for most business owners. Over the last year we have heard many complaints about that service as well so it has been added in to the conversation on broadband. It is another tool and for some business people the main tool for running their business.

The Chamber asks that you help us keep this topic front and center in 2017. The solutions will require businesses, politicians and Telecom companies to work together like never before. To this point we have been pleased with the partnership and support received from the East Hants Municipality and the NS provincial Government. Both have assigned people to work on solutions and given priority to the problem. We plan to meet with MP Scott Brison soon to discuss this.

We are less enthusiastic about the reception from the big Telecom companies and we don’t believe they are interested in working collaboratively with other stakeholders in a timely manner. This is not something we can wait 10 years to find a solution. The solution was needed last year and the work should have started long before that. The EHCC intends to make this an election issue in 2017 and we ask that you support us by asking provincial candidates where they stand on this.

I encourage you to contact us and get involved. A strong Chamber helps build a stronger community. Our members are not only the local businesses you shop at but they are your neighbors. They sponsor your kid’s sports teams and donate to your fundraising events. They volunteer their time to most committees and groups in our community. Your support of them means our community will continue to grow and thrive and will allow more of our kids to stay in East Hants if they choose.