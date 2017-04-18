ENFIELD: The Easter Bunny greeted the throng of kids who came out for the pair of Easter Egg Hunts, hosted by East Hants Ground, Search and Rescue (EHGSAR) on a sunny and warm April 15 at the Enfield Lions Den.

Besides the annual hunt through the trails for the many eggs placed by the volunteer members of EHGSAR, there was also a fundraising BBQ as well as many other games and activities to keep everyone entertained.

Reporter Pat Healey snapped a few photos of the games and activities the kids were playing, and they can be found by clicking here.