ELLINGWOOD, Sterling Everett – Age 90, of Belnan/Coldstream, passed away peacefully in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on April 7, 2017. Born in Saint John, NB, he was a son of the late Joseph Albert and Agnes Mae (Gilliam) Ellingwood. In 2004, Sterling lost the love of his life, his soulmate, his wife of 56 years, Jean Marie (Abriel). In Dad’s early years, he was in the Merchant Navy as a cook. Some of his many jobs were an ambulance driver at Shearwater Base, Department of Highways, and finally a roofer- the profession of his sons. We have so many fond memories as a family growing up. Fishing at Big Indian, baseball, camping at the island in Grand Lake, blueberry picking, clam digging, and yes, the big feast we would have afterwards. Dad loved cards, washer toss, and Icey Dicey, even though we knew he cheated. We were very blessed to have had such a loving father who set such a great example to us children. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Landry; grandchild, Joseph Ellingwood, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sylvia; sisters, Besy Ives, Constance in infancy; brothers, Leroy, Charles “Ike”, George. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Margaret), Nine Mile River; Miles, Shubenacadie; Connie (Murray) Fancy, Lantz; Richard (Linda), Herring Cove; Joy (Myles) White, Belnan; Betty (Kirk) Wall, Belnan; Mike (Cindy Fenton), Greenhill; Clarence (Shelly), Kitchener, Ont.; Karen (Wayne MacDonald), Coldstream; Jeannie (Greg) MacPhee, East Gore; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his loving dog, Alice Mae. A funeral service was held April 13 in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie, Father Michael Walsh officiated. Interment in Sandy Hill Cemetery, Belnan. Donations in Dad’s memory may be made to any animal shelter to honour his lifelong love of cats and dogs. Condolences, words of comfort, and memories of Dad may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com