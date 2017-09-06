SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an emotional win for Lantz’s Kirk Ryan on Aug 25 in the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman feature during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on TOURSEC Twin 50’s night at Scotia Speedworld.

The emotion of the win was shown with several big burnouts done following the win. One of Ryan’s crew members, Chris “Kipper” McCulloch passed away recently, and the win was dedicated to his memory.

Ryan, driving the no. 54 hot rod, also earned a heat race win.

In other action:

Toursec Thunder (50 laps)

1st #11 Chris Hatcher

2nd #71 Neil Miousse

3rd #51 Jesse Deveau

4th #99 Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River

5th #23 Megan Parrott (for Mark Williams)

Heat 1: #22 Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie

Toursec Lightning (50 laps)

1st #169 Scott Thibodeau

2nd #141 Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction

3rd #171 Tom Stewart of Stewiacke, led 30 of the 50 laps

4th #145 Travis Keefe

5th #101 David Jollimore

Heat 1: #107 Kenny Hopper of Enfield

Heat 2: #169 Scott Thibodeau

Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman – (38 laps)

1st #54 Kirk Ryan

2nd #1 Matt Moore

3rd #11 Jordan Veinotte

4th #38 Travis Roma

5th #08 Matt Vaughan

Heat 1: #54 Kirk Ryan

Heat 2: #1 Matt Moore

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (25 laps)

1st #16 Waylon Farrell

2nd #72 Tylor Hawes

3rd #51 Braden Langille of Shubenacadie

4th #57 Paul Goulden

5th #08 Cory Hall

Heat 1: #7 Jeff Cruickshank

Heat 2: #75 Emily Meehan of Rawdon Gold Mines

Racing action continues with the second to last race night of the year on PULSE Heavy Duty Night on Sept. 8. Green flag flies at 7 p.m.