SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an emotional win for Lantz’s Kirk Ryan on Aug 25 in the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman feature during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on TOURSEC Twin 50’s night at Scotia Speedworld.
The emotion of the win was shown with several big burnouts done following the win. One of Ryan’s crew members, Chris “Kipper” McCulloch passed away recently, and the win was dedicated to his memory.
Ryan, driving the no. 54 hot rod, also earned a heat race win.
In other action:
Toursec Thunder (50 laps)
1st #11 Chris Hatcher
2nd #71 Neil Miousse
3rd #51 Jesse Deveau
4th #99 Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River
5th #23 Megan Parrott (for Mark Williams)
Heat 1: #22 Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie
Toursec Lightning (50 laps)
1st #169 Scott Thibodeau
2nd #141 Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction
3rd #171 Tom Stewart of Stewiacke, led 30 of the 50 laps
4th #145 Travis Keefe
5th #101 David Jollimore
Heat 1: #107 Kenny Hopper of Enfield
Heat 2: #169 Scott Thibodeau
Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman – (38 laps)
1st #54 Kirk Ryan
2nd #1 Matt Moore
3rd #11 Jordan Veinotte
4th #38 Travis Roma
5th #08 Matt Vaughan
Heat 1: #54 Kirk Ryan
Heat 2: #1 Matt Moore
Strictly Hydraulics Legends (25 laps)
1st #16 Waylon Farrell
2nd #72 Tylor Hawes
3rd #51 Braden Langille of Shubenacadie
4th #57 Paul Goulden
5th #08 Cory Hall
Heat 1: #7 Jeff Cruickshank
Heat 2: #75 Emily Meehan of Rawdon Gold Mines
Racing action continues with the second to last race night of the year on PULSE Heavy Duty Night on Sept. 8. Green flag flies at 7 p.m.