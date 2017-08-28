Enfield Fire gearing up to host North American teams

ENFIELD: The competition is expected to be tough as 12 or 13 teams vie for vehicle extrication supremacy next month at the North American Vehicle Extrication challenge, hosted by the Enfiled Volunteer Fire Department.

The competition will see teams from across Eastern Canada and the U.S., including six teams from the Atlantic region, converge on Enfield, across from Curly’s on property owned by Leno Ribahi, for the challenge from Sept. 14-16.

Cecil Dixon, the chairman of the extrication challenge committee, said people can expect to see the best of the best.

“Things are coming along good with planning for the event,” he said. “We’re anticipating about 12 or 13 teams, with them coming from Atlantic Canada, some from Ontario and some from New York that have committed.”

Dixon said the department is excited to be hosting, especially since it will be held in Enfield and be able to support businesses here. In the past when they held the event, it had to be hosted elsewhere, including most recently at Scotia Speedworld a few years back.

He said teams will be encouraged to tour the area, including visits to places like Bunrtcoat Head Park, and visiting local businesses for meals.

Two years ago at this event in New York, Enfield Fire competed and finished second — just half a point behind the winners.

The event will kickoff with a meet and greet with all teams at the Enfield Fire Hall on Sept. 13, with the challenge starting Sept. 14 and running until Sept. 16. The awards banquet, also at the Enfield fire hall, will culminate the event on the night of Sept. 16.

“This is the first time ever we have been able to keep the event and everything with it in Enfield and East Hants,” said Dixon. “We’ve always had to use other resources. This year, because of Leno, we’re able to host it and maintain everything in Enfield.”

Dixon said those attending will see career and volunteer firefighters who really know their stuff when it comes to vehicle extrication.

“I think its going to be a wow factor for people to see how quickly and how well the teams compete in the three scenarios do it,” said Dixon. He explained the three scenarios as: unlimited where they have use of as many tools as they want; limited (no heavy hydraulics); and then the rapid where a patient will go unconscious.

Teams will not know what their scenario is until arriving on scene.

Representing the Enfield team will be Dave Dixon; John Allan Canning; Shawn Hicks; Luke Guthro; and Jeff Goodwin.

“We invite everyone out to come and see this action from the best of the best from career and volunteer fire stations who are here competing,” said Dixon.

For more information, check out the competitions website at: http://www.enfieldautox.ca/ .

Keep an eye on The Weekly Press website and Facebook for a demonstration of an extrication in early September with Reporter Pat Healey as the patient.