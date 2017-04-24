ELMSDALE: The East Hants Family Resource Centre is gearing up for their fourth annual tea party, but the new year brings along exciting new editions to the centres signature fundraising event, that are sure to make Mothers’ Day shopping much simpler for dads throughout the community.

This years event promises to be host to the classic tea party, perfected with three tier plates of treats, aproned volunteer servers, and a hall decorated to the nines. But thanks to the generosity of ladies across East Hants, there will also be a full second hand accessory shop set up which will include items from vintage broaches to brand name purses and everything in between.

Cathy MacDonald is the executive director for the resource centre, she said she hopes the addition of the shop will make the event more welcoming to dads and kids to stop by and find something nice for mom, or nanny, on mothers day.

“We’re just opening the door to as many people as possible, to be as inclusive as possible, and really kind of celebrate what we do and how we do it,” she said, “so it’s a little less formal, a little more inclusive and still a lot of fun.”

The event will take place at the Enfield Fire Hall on May 6 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Ticket prices have been cut in half from previous years, with an entry cost of $5 that will allow you to attend the tea, the shop, or both.

“We heard from some of our moms that they just weren’t able to come and spend two hours at a tea on a Saturday afternoon, so we’ve scaled back a bit on the tea, lowered the price and hopefully that will open up the doors to more people coming in,” explained MacDonald.

The past three years the resource centre is yet to hit their goal of raising $5,000, but is hoping this years event will bring different results in order to have more funds available to run their array of programming.

“We have to open the doors to as many people as possible, because this is our signature event, we hope people are aware that they can come in and spend a couple dollars and that will go towards a really great organization,” she said.

The resource centre is still looking for table sponsors, businesses or individuals are welcome to sponsor a table at the cost of $100. They will also be accepting donations for the accessory sale up until April 29 and they can be dropped off at Pazants Home Hardware, McNeil Shell, the Elmsdale Library, Milford pool, RBC in Shubenacadie, Cup of Soul and at the resource centres office.

“We’re hoping when people are spring cleaning they’ll keep us in mind. People are happy to move something along and have it go to a good cause, they can part with things that have meant something to them, and do so with a good feeling,” MacDonald said.

She also wanted to give a special shout out to the folks at RBC, who each year give volunteers to help run the event, along with a donation of $1000.