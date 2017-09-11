Family thankful for support

UPPER KENNETCOOK: A woman and her daughter are thanking the community for their quick offers of assistance after their home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Sept. 10 in Upper Kennetcook.

East Hants Fire Services from Kennetcook; Noel; Maitland; Enfield; Elmsdale; Lantz-RIT; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Shubenacadie; Cobequid Fire; Nine Mile River; Gore; and Rawdon responded to the call, which came in at about 3:57 a.m. Brooklyn Fire stood-by at Rawdon fire for coverage. As Gore responded to the scene, an issue arose with their apparatus and it crashed into a ditch, and according to reports has been written off.

The homeowner, who wasn’t home when the fire occurred, owned horses. They were all rescued and have been moved to somewhere else for the time being.

Since the fire, posts have been made to East Hants Wants To Know (EHWTK) and other Facebook pages looking for items the family may need. And like in another recent fire, the community has stepped up to assist.

That has left homeowner Tee Murphy feeling grateful.

“To everyone who has been so amazing with offers of places to stay for us and our animals, and for so many other offers … all my daughter and I can say is… Thank You,” said Murphy in a statement posted on EHWTK on the evening of Sept. 10. “From the bottoms of our hearts… thank you.”

The family does currently have a place to stay with a friend, but is looking for something more permanent close to home.

“Also, we have a camper donated from a good friend to park on our property to stay closer to the horses,” she said. “We’re beyond grateful to everyone, the first responders, the fire departments, the RCMP, all our neighbors, and the massive army of friends and family who have offered all forms of help imaginable. Thank you everyone.”

The impact of the fire is just setting in for the family.

“We’re still pretty overwhelmed and in shock,” said Murphy. “Today (Sept. 10) was a blur of people coming and going, but we’ll know more I hope tomorrow. For now, just thank you everyone.”

Steve White, Kennetcook Fire Chief, said the home was fully engulfed upon fire crews arrival. He said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.