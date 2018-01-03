Fatal crash claims life of Colchester County woman

ENFIELD: A 34-year-old woman from Colchester County has been identified as the victim of a head-on two vehicle collision on Hwy 102 in Enfield on Jan. 2.

The 3 p.m. collision, which sent firefighters from Enfield Fire, Station 45 Fall River, and Station 47 Goffs, along with multiple EHS units and Lifeflight and officers from Enfield and Halifax District RCMP to the scene, shut down Hwy 102 inbound lanes to Halifax until about 1 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the initial investigation determined that a 2011 Toyota Corolla, that was travelling northbound (outbound) on Highway 102, crossed the centre median and entered the southbound lane striking the other vehicle head on.

“The driver of the Corolla, a 36-year-old man from Colchester County, along with a four-year-old boy, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

The 34-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the second vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Rav4, was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Halifax.

“The driver, along with her passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Halifax, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” he said.

Three of the four injured passengers were transported from the scene by EHS ground units. The other injured person was transported by EHS Lifeflight.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the status of their injuries is unknown at this time, but are not considered life threatening.

He said an RCMP Collision Analyst attended to examine the scene for evidence.

“Southbound traffic on Highway 102, between Exits 6 and 7, was closed for eight hours and traffic had been rerouted on to Highway 2,” he said. “TIR assisted with the highway detour.”

Cpl. Hutchinson said the investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.