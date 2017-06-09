ELMSDALE: The future East Hants Aquatic Centre is closer to reality thanks to a funding announcement held June 9 at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre.

Quality recreational infrastructure helps communities come together and stay active. The Government of Canada and the Municipality of East Hants recognize that strategic investments in public infrastructure are vital to building dynamic communities that families want to call home while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jim Smith, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants, today announced more than $18 million in funding for the East Hants Aquatic Centre located in Elmsdale. $5.8 Million of that funding will come from the federal government.

The new facility will include a six-lane, a 25-metre lap pool, an accessible leisure spray pool, a lazy river and other components such as a splash pad, a slide and a multi-purpose room. Once completed, the centre will provide residents from across the region with increased options for year-round aquatic programming and recreational activities.

“The new Aquatics Centre will be a modern facility that offers recreational services to people of all ages. Not only will the Centre benefit the growth of the community, but it will also make East Hants a more attractive place for people to live, work and play,” said Smith.

“It’s going to be the best thing we’ve had in our community in years.”

Brison agrees, and says it will offer a lot more opportunities than he had growing up.

I learned to swim in the Minas Basin,” he said joking of the seasonal aspect, and waiting on the tides to swim. “This is a world-class, year-round swimming facility.

“People of all ages are going to benefit from this, swimming is one of those activities that is healthy and you can enjoy it at every stage in people’s lives.”

Site work and construction are set to begin this fall.